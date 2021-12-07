Officials secure $1.7 million funding in Greenville, Sharon

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College, Buhl Recreation Center and JCL Development in the City of Sharon are receiving $1.7 million in state grants, obtained by state Senator Michele Brooks and Representative Mark Longietti.

This funding, awarded under the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, includes the following:

$500,000 to the Buhl Community Recreation Center for extensive building and exterior renovations to enhance space for hundreds of new members.

$500,000 to downtown Penn State Shenango’s community initiative, JCL Development, for residential and commercial mixed-use space, on the former Carine and Company warehouse site, adjacent to the Penn State Shenango campus.

$700,000 for Thiel College Academic Center, Phase 2, for classrooms and laboratories to expand programs that include the physician assistant program, speech pathology, and other in-demand professions.

Senator Brooks believes these grants will help rebuild crucial pieces within the community.

“There are so many shared spaces within our community that our residents benefit from, either directly or indirectly. They provide jobs, career development, and educational, health and recreational opportunities, along with vital services and programming,” Brooks said. “These grant funds will build on community and private investment in these areas of our hometowns. We have taken the long view to see how we can connect our communities and our residents together in the long-term for the future.”