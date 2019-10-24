Officials say train delays less of a problem in Lordstown with CSX’s schedule change

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The train delays have been cut down in Lordstown.

CSX has been keeping the tracks clear during the hours that students are going to school and when they leave school to return home.

This week, the mayor, other village officials and the school superintendent met with CSX and heard how the schedule had been adjusted a couple of weeks ago.

Everyone said problems had been reduced since the train schedule had been adjusted.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said it’s important that students get to school on time, calling the issue an “ongoing problem.”

CSX changed the schedule for General Motors, and since the automaker wasn’t in business anymore around Lordstown, it agreed to switch the schedule to accommodate the school buses.