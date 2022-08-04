SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon city officials and PennDOT have decided to delay the temporary closure of a dangerous intersection in the city.

The corner of East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue has had over a dozen accidents that caused injuries or fatalities.

City manager Bob Fiscus said there have been two accidents at the intersection in the last few days and it sparked some discussion about what to do next.

City council met to discuss temporarily closing the dangerous intersection, but city officials and PennDOT decided Thursday to hold off on closing the intersection and will start Friday with tree removal to improve the sight-line there and add signal changes.

They said it would become more difficult for pedestrians if they closed the intersection completely.