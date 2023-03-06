BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was at a home in Boardman Monday evening.

Officers with the ATF and Boardman Police were seen surrounding the home on Baymar Drive just before 6 p.m.

According to officials with the ATF, it’s part of an ongoing investigation related to firearms.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was arrested or if any weapons were recovered from the home.

