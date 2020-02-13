Officials looking for Wellsville man whom they say escaped custody in Youngstown

Live Now
Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of killing Warren native
Malik R. Pullie, escaped in Columbiana County

Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Wellsville man whom police say escaped custody in Youngstown.

According to officials, 22-year-old Malik Pullie escaped from custody while being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Court records show that Pullie was charged with assaulting a peace officer, domestic violence, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

If you have any information, contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

