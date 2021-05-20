Officials investigating after man found dead in car in East Liverpool

Before the discovery, officers received a report of shots fired in the area

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Police Department is looking for help after they found a man dead in a car on Mapletree Street.

A call came in Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. for shots fired around the Virginia Avenue and Mapletree Street area.

Officers found the man when they got there, who they believe was dead before their arrival.

Once the area was secured, the officers called the Bureau of Criminal Investigation to help with processing evidence.

Anyone with any information can call 330-385-1234.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

