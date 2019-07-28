Officials investigate fatal house fire in Berlin Township

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the home

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are investigating a fatal house fire that broke out in Berlin Township overnight on Sunday.

According to officials, the victim was found deceased on the floor inside the home. Fire crews arrived at the home on Leffingwell Road, near Bedell Road at 12:30 p.m.

The fire chief said it appeared to be a cooking fire.

The name of the victim has not been released. According to his uncle, the victim lived alone.

Officials are still investigating the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.