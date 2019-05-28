Officials identify victims of fatal house fire in Niles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo sent by Dan through Report-It.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Fire officials have released the identities of the victims of Monday's deadly fire in Niles.

Fire Chief Dave Danielson said 54-year-old Brad Crist and 15-year-old Jacob Crist were killed in the fire on Scott Avenue.

Diane Crist, 45, and Jesse Crist, 17, were both hurt and taken to the hospital.

Danielson said at last check, Diane was at UPMC in Pittsburgh, and Jesse was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

There were also three pets in the house at the time of the fire. Two of them died at the scene. The surviving dog, Bruno, was taken to a local animal hospital, but he later died.

The State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.