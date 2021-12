YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials have released the name of a man found on West Rayen Avenue on Sunday.

The Mahoning County Coroner identified the 41-year-old man as Jason Wallace.

Police said Sunday hikers found him dead in a vehicle in a wooded area. Officers called the death suspicious.

An autopsy will be conducted and the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the coroner’s office.