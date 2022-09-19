LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are hoping some new signage will help reduce the numbers of big truck accidents in the village.

A crash Friday afternoon tied up emergency crews for several hours after a driver hauling cardboard to a nearby recycling facility rolled his rig over along South Hubbard Road.

Although the driver, who’s from Kentucky, was cited, local police chief says there have been a half dozen similar crashes this year – often involving drivers who get lost.

Lowellville police Chief Rick Alli says many truckers come from Interstate 80 into Hubbard. From there, they fail to stay on state routes, which are meant for heavier traffic.

“The car GPS gives them shortcuts that’ll bring them through Lowellville — which is not permitted,” says Alli.

The chief says he’s working to install signs warning drivers – especially those not from the area.