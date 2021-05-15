Officials find drugs, money during search warrant of New Castle home

Officials from multiple agencies seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and money when serving a search warrant in New Castle Friday

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from multiple agencies seized drugs, drug paraphernalia and money when serving a search warrant in New Castle Friday.

Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit, New Castle City Narcotics, New Castle City CIRT, Union Township Police Department and Neshannock Township Police Department executed a search warrant at the 500 block of Reynolds Street in New Castle Friday.

At the time of the search, the residence was occupied by Julian Jackson and Carly Margel.

Officers discovered 23 grams of suspected heroin, 48.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 15.6 grams of suspected crystal meth, eight suboxone strips, 29 assorted narcotic pills, eight digital weight scales, $2,352 in United States Currency and sxi loaded handguns.

Both Jackson and Margel were taken into custody.

They will be charged with the five counts of possession with intent to deliver, one count of drug paraphernalia and six counts of persons not to possess a firearm, according to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.