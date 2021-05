Traffic delays are expected near the crash which is past the Tibbetts Wick Road exit on the expressway

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are responding to a vehicle crash on State Route 11 Southbound, just north of the ramp to merge onto I-80.

Liberty officials said at least one person was ejected from the car.

An ambulance is on scene as well to evaluate multiple people involved for injuries.

First News reporters are on scene. Check back for updates as the story develops.