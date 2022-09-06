BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman officials are still seeking a disaster declaration for the severe weather and storms that happened Sunday night.

In a press release, Township Administrator Jason Loree says they are trying to gather information on the damage related to the flash flooding and EF0 tornado in Boardman.

This information works in conjunction with the Mahoning County Emergency Management Office.

Boardman officials ask that you keep all photos and videos of storm damage. Call-in and onsite visits may be needed in the future.

If you have damage related to the storm, call 330-716-0038 and leave your name, address, phone number and the type of damage.