NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Help is on the way for those impacted by flooding in Lawrence County.

Staff from the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety will be traveling throughout the area Monday to check out the damage.

If you are not insured, you can file a claim with the office, and residents with flood insurance can contact their insurance company to file a claim.

If your residence was damaged, you’re asked to call 724-658-7485. You can also call if you need assistance with food, water, shelter or any other questions.