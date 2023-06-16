YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weather warms up, many head out to the lakes, rivers or the ocean to fish, jet-ski or just relax onboard a boat. But before you head out, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

According to Dennis Mintus, the chair of the Ohio Waterways Safety Council, one of the most important things to do is to have life jackets on hand.

“Also you want to be able to make sure you have the right safety equipment on your boat. Different crafts require different types of safety equipment,” said Mintus.

And be sure to check the weather, a sunny day does not necessarily make for a great boating day.

“More important than a clear sky is the wind a lot of times. If you’re at a lake that’s kind of large, the wind creates waves, and the waves can create many safety issues in the boat, especially a very small boat,” said Mintus.

Mintus says this year especially we’ll be seeing a lot of boaters out on the water.

“We actually are blessed with the fact that we have a lot of new boaters. Our boating registrations are at an all time high here in Ohio and also around the country,” said Mintus.

Lieutenant Dawn Powell with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says this also means boaters need to keep their heads on a swivel.

“When you see another boat coming in your direction, don’t wait. Always go to the far left or far right. Make it readily obvious that you are moving out of the boater’s way. Don’t wait for them to do it,” said Lt. Powell.

And if you see something unsafe, Lt. Powell says to call ODNR and they will dispatch an officer to your location immediately.