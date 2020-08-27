Officers, troopers looking for driver who ran from traffic stop on I-680 in Youngstown

The driver got out of the car and ran away, troopers said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Youngstown police were combing parts of the south side overnight, looking for a person who took off running.

It started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 680 south.

We saw law enforcement searching the area around nearby Dickson Street.

Highway Patrol said the person hasn’t been caught yet but there is no danger to the public.

