Officers tase man who ran from traffic stop in front of Warren school bus, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police tased and arrested a Youngstown man after they say he ran from them during a traffic stop in front of a school bus.

Police pulled over a car in the 1200 block of Fifth St. SW just before noon Wednesday. Officers said the traffic stop happened right in front of a Warren City school bus that was delivering meals to kids learning at home.

Police said they could smell marijuana coming from the car as they walked up to it.

They identified the passenger as 44-year-old Jermaine McCree, of Youngstown.

As officers started to search the car and the people inside, they said McCree ran from police.

An officer said he thought McCree was reaching for a gun in his waistband as he ran.

Police ran after him, warning they would tase him if he didn’t stop. They tased McCree as he was trying to climb over a fence, according to a police report. Officers said he let go of the fence and fell to the ground.

They ended up finding he did have a gun in his waistband, according to the report.

McCree was arrested on a warrant out of Youngstown for escape and possession of drugs. He is additionally charged with having weapons under disability and drug abuse, possession or use of marijuana.

