LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers swarmed a busy Liberty Township intersection, and video provided to WKBN shows a man firing a gun toward police near Ohio Puppy.

Multiple officers from various departments are now in the area of Belmont Avenue and E. Liberty Street.

Police have an exit of Interstate 80 blocked off.

They’re also at OH-193 and Catherine Street.

An ambulance was also at the scene near Ohio Puppy but has since left. A car that crashed into a curb is at the scene.

A Hummer on the side of E. Liberty Street has shattered windows.

People should avoid the area.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said no officers were hit during the incident.

WKBN has crews out at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.