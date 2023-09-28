COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Law enforcement is near the intersection of state routes 62 and 19 for a situation in Coolspring Township.

Police were trying to get a man to come out of a house near Triplewood Drive. The man has not responded, and they have been unable to reach him.

Officers on the scene have called for backup.

A portion of the road is blocked off in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.