AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Look out, Austintown, there’s a new sheriff in town.

A viewer sent 27 First News this video of Austintown police celebrating her son’s birthday.

She messaged the department, telling them that her son wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Two Austintown officers surprised him at home since he couldn’t have a party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They let him sit in the cruiser and player with the siren.