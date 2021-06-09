Officers seize over $17K, arrests two on drug charges during Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police seized over $17,000 cash, found a loaded handgun and arrested two Michigan men on drug charges during a traffic stop on the east side Tuesday.

Robert Miner, 28, of Flint, Mich. and Donald Deshazo, 46, of Detroit, were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs. They are expected to be arraigned in municipal court later Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV they were riding in that was pulled over about 3:50 p.m. at North Jackson Street and Himrod Avenue for an illegal turn and excessive tint is also from Detroit. He received two traffic citations and was released at the scene.

Reports said after the SUV was pulled over, Miner, who was in the back seat, told police he had a concealed carry permit from Michigan and a gun under his leg. He also said he had marijuana in the SUV but he had a permit from Michigan that said he was allowed to have it for medical purposes.

A police dog also detected the odor of drugs in the front seat of the vehicle so all three men were ordered out, reports said.

Where Miner was sitting, police found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said. In a bag that was on the seat where he was sitting, police also found two bags of marijuana but they were not in proper containers to be dispensed medically, reports said. Also in the bag were several methamphetamine pills, reports said.

Police found a bag where Deshazo was sitting that reports said had more methamphetamine pills, two bags of marijuana, fentanyl and the cash, which when counted amounted to $17,187. Police also found a scale, reports said.

Miner was not charged with a gun offense but police did seize the gun.