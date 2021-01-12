Officers report finding marijuana, handgun during Youngstown traffic stop

The driver is charged for having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and failure to obey traffic control device

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported finding a marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop in Youngstown on Monday.

Police pulled over Cameron Wells around 10:30 p.m. after they say he failed to use a turn signal when he turned onto Erie Street from E. Ravenwood Avenue.

The officer said Wells had four open license forfeitures and two warrants: one out of Youngstown Municipal Courts for failure to appear for driving under suspension charge and one out of Liberty Township for the same thing.

Cameron Wells told the officers that there was some “weed” in the vehicle and revealed a plastic bag underneath the radio, according to a police report. Police said he later on told them “there might be” a weapon in the vehicle.

Afterward, officers reported finding a handgun in between the driver’s seat and center console.

Wells is charged for having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and failure to obey traffic control device. He is set to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court Wednesday morning.