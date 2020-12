Local law enforcement is helping officers in Portage County look for Jesse Wright

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Local law enforcement is helping to look for a man missing from Portage County.

Jesse Wright, 39, was last seen Monday in Paris Township near Newton Falls and Holcomb roads.

He is about 5’8″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wright is not in trouble, but people are worried about his health and safety.

If you see Wright or know where he is, call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100.