BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department teamed up with Macy’s at Southern Park Mall for a “Shop with a Cop” event.

It is the first time that this Macy’s store has hosted the event.

About 10 kids were given a $300 gift card, along with a police officer, to shop with throughout the store.

Many of the kids were shopping for siblings, parents and even got themselves a gift or two.

The event is a chance to build positive relationships in the children’s lives.

“I think it’s just a great way to build those connections and make it so if they ever need somebody, they feel comfortable reaching out to them,” said store manager Jennifer Prietsch.



“This is an opportunity… for them to get to see we’re like real people and we can interact with them in a fun way,” said Sgt. Chuck Hillman, of the Boardman Police Department.



All of the kids had big smiles on their faces while they shopped.

After shopping, mall employees helped provide some snacks that the kids could share with their new cop friends.

The hope is to make this a yearly tradition between Macy’s and the Boardman Police Department.