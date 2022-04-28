YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said officers Wednesday investigating a triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others arrested a man on a drug charge.

Chantell Daniel, 21, of Country Club Drive, was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon and charged with possession of drugs. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today.

Reports said members of the police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit were assisting detectives who were investigating a triple shooting about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue that killed Rawsheem Aponte, 24, and wounded a 23-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl.

Officers were at Daniel’s home because a vehicle that was suspected of being connected to the shooting was there. Reports said when he talked to police at the front door, he was told investigators wanted to take him to the police department for questioning, and he asked if he could put a pair of pants on.

Inside the pants pocket was a bag of marijuana, reports said, and in another pocket police fentanyl, pills and $1,228 cash, reports said.