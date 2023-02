WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire.

It happened Friday around 7:30 p.m.

According to a police report, a husband and wife were at their Atlantic Street, NW home when they began hearing gunshots.

When the husband went to look around, he found a couple of bullet holes in a wall in his home.

Police investigated but found no shell casings. No one was hurt.