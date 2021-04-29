Officers investigate child endangering case in Warren

When they went into the home, police said it was in poor condition and clothes and boxes were strewn throughout the place

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a child endangering case out of Warren.

According to the police report, officers were called to the 700 block of Homewood Avenue SE around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an eight-year-old left home alone.

The child answered the door and told officers his mom left with a friend around 7:30 p.m., the report said.

When they went into the home, police said it was in poor condition and clothes and boxes were strewn throughout the place. They said the floor was dirty and there was trash on the coffee table.

The child told police that they had just moved into the home in April.

According to the report, police said the oven was left on in the kitchen. The child told officers they were going to have pizza but it didn’t get made because they didn’t have a pizza cutter.

The police report said there wasn’t much food in the fridge. The child said he had “Cheese Its” for breakfast, a “Lunchable” for lunch and a “Lunchable” for dinner.

The child’s grandmother told officers that the child’s mother was supposed to be watching him this week. Police reached out to the mother who said she was at the store and would be on her way home.

Officers turned the child over to his grandmother. According to the report, the mother never made it home before officers left.

Charges may be pending in the case.