Officers find man shot dead on Youngstown’s east side

Police responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim in the living room

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are investigating a homicide that happened on the east side.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at a housing complex in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

When they got there, police said they found a man dead in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

If you have any information on what happened, please call YPD’s Detective Division at 330-742-8911 or the Patrol Division Commanders Office at 330-742-8950.

This is the city’s 17th homicide this year.