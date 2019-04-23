Officers fight with man after report he tried to attack Liberty motel employee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A man is facing a slew of charges after an employee of the Rodeway Inn called Liberty police on Sunday to remove the suspect from the motel.

Police said officers went to the Liberty motel just before 6:30 p.m. for a dispute between the employee and 36-year-old William McCawley. The employee said McCawley jumped over the counter and "came at me."

Police said when they arrived, McCawley tried to lock officers out of the lobby of the motel. Officers said McCawley eventually opened the door but struggled with them when they tried to detain him.

An officer hit McCawley with a Taser, reporting that McCawley was kicking and punching an officer. The Taser seemed to have no effect on him, however, according to a police report.

Officers also sprayed pepper spray at McCawley as he continued to fight officers, and police said an officer was hit with residue spray.

Officers were called in from neighboring police departments to help get McCawley under control. He was taken to the hospital by the Liberty Fire Department, according to the report.

McCawley is charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Also included in the police report is the mention of an incident just an hour earlier in which McCawley was listed as a suspect. Police said a man got into a fight with someone at Speedway and made strange comments that someone was going to burn down Dunkin' Donuts.

McCawley had been questioned about those incidents but hadn't been charged. Officers noted that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.