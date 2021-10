(WKBN) – Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

You can get rid of any unwanted, expired or unused medication safely.

These are some places you can drop them off, including the Boardman, Canfield, Liberty and Hubbard police departments.

In Columbiana County, you can take them to the county Drug Task Force, East Liverpool City Hospital or the SRMC Professional Services Building.

To find a full list of times and locations, visit the Take Back Day’s website.