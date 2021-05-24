Officers break up large crowd watching fight in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police had to break up a crowd of about 200 people early Sunday morning who were watching a fight in the middle of Commerce Street.

Reports said the fight was in front of the Terminal Bar and officers had to use chemical spray to disperse some of the crowd. Some of the people in the crowd and some of the officers had to be treated by paramedics for exposure to the spray.

The crowd was so large and unruly that every officer on the department’s midnight shift had to be called in to try and restore order.

The two people who were fighting were issued misdemeanor citations for disorderly conduct.

As police were dealing with the crowd downtown, they had to clear in order to help with crowd control at the scene of a series of shootings on Salt Springs Road where three people were killed and three wounded.