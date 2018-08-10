Officers at Mercer prison again exposed to 'suspicious substance'

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) - For the second time this week, corrections officers at the State Correctional Institution in Mercer were exposed to a "suspicious substance."

Jail spokeswoman Andrea Shiock confirmed that the officers were removed from the prison on Friday morning, but she could not say how many officers came in contact with the substance or whether they were hospitalized.

On Monday, Grove City Hospital and the emergency room were shut down for two hours for decontamination after a corrections officer from the jail were brought there.

They had reportedly been exposed to some form of an opioid while searching an inmate's cell.

One officer was found unresponsive and had to be given the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone.

The Pennsylvania State Police, along with the State Correctional Institution and Department of Corrections security staff, was investigating that incident.

Shiock wouldn't provide further information on Friday afternoon.