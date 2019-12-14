Officers accept toy donations for ‘Fill a Cruiser’ event

Community members were able to come out and drop off toy donations for families in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office were on the west side of Youngstown Saturday receiving donations.

It was for their annual “Fill a Cruiser” event. Community members were able to come out and drop off toy donations for families in need.

“We’ve had great, great donations over the years… Like I said, it’s just an opportunity to give back,” said George Wallace of the Youngstown Police Department.

The event takes place every year. The toys will go to families in the area that police have come in contact with throughout the year.

The police will still accept donations throughout the week.