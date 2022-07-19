YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer who investigated a rape charge against a West Side man said during testimony Tuesday that tests found the man’s DNA on the victim — a 1-year-old child.

Testifying before Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Officer Hannah Short, a member of the department’s Family Investigative Services Unit, said DNA tests confirmed the DNA of Ronald Paris, 28, of Roy Street, was on the girl.

Two family members of Paris also voluntarily submitted DNA, and their DNA was not found on the victim, Short said.

The trial began Monday for Paris, who faces a first-degree felony charge of rape after a jury was selected.

Paris was indicted in November 2019 for the attack on the child, which happened on May 31, 2019, according to investigators.