YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer was treated at the hospital, and one man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he took them on a high-speed chase.

Ramon Taylor, 54, is charged with felonious assault, having weapons under disability, failure to comply, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with officer injury.

According to a police report, officers noticed a vehicle, driven by Taylor, with only one brake light turning onto W. Evergreen Avenue on the city’s South Side. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, it took off at a high rate of speed.

The report says Taylor was headed north on Oak Hill Avenue, running several traffic lights, and almost struck another vehicle.

At the corner of Woodland Avenue and Oak Hill Avenue, Taylor went over a curb and tried to drive through a lot of grass but was having trouble getting through. He then turned around and started driving toward police officers who were standing outside of their cars, the report says.

Then, the report states that Taylor drove into a police cruiser with an officer inside. At that time, an officer opened the driver’s door and ordered Taylor to come out at gunpoint. But, the report says he managed to reverse and took off again.

This time, heading south on Oak Hill Avenue at around 60 mph, Taylor lost control of the car, went over a grass area, came back onto the road, and stopped because of flat tires and damaged rims, the report says.

Police say the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran to the sidewalk, and Taylor was removed by police and placed into handcuffs.

Police found a pistol and a loaded magazine in the back seat of the car.

Taylor, the passenger, and the officer who was in the cruiser that was hit were all taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Taylor had a video arraignment Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10.