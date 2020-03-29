Newton Falls officer shoots ‘aggressive’ dogs, kills one, police say

Two dogs were shot and one killed, police warn that three are still on the loose

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – One dog was shot and killed Sunday morning when it charged a New Falls police officer while police were tracking an aggressive pack of four that was on the loose.

It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Police received calls about four dogs running loose near the City Park on Quarry St.

A resident on Church St. told police that he had scared them off with his garden hose when they approached him aggressively, a release said.

A short time later, it was reported that a young woman walking near the intersection of River and East Broad streets was attacked and bitten by one of the dogs.

During this time, police were searching for the pack of dogs.

When responding to the dog bite victim, an officer went to assist a man who had been cornered by the dogs. According to a press release from the police department, a large gray Mastiff type dog aggressively charged at the officer.

The officer was able to fire at the dog and kill it before it could attack.

A second large brown dog also charged the same officer. Chief Gene H. Fixler believes it was shot in the leg before it turned and ran toward the river bank.

Currently, two large dogs and one smaller dog remain on the loose.

Anyone who sees these dogs is urged to call 911.

NFPD and Dispatch will be making attempts to contact the owner, who has been identified as a Newton Twp. resident.

The dog bite victim has been treated and released.

Officers will consult with the prosecutor regarding criminal charges to the dogs’ owner.