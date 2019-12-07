Officer injured while arresting suspect in Liberty

According to a police report, May tried kicking the officers and was yelling at passing drivers to record the incident

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty police officer is on leave until he is cleared by medical as a result of an injury during an arrest earlier this week.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers made a traffic stop on Gypsy Lane at the 711 ramp for a reported speed violation.

Police said the driver, 21-year-old Preston May, was unable to provide proof of insurance when stopped and appeared nervous. Officers reported that May was initially uncooperative and later admitted to having a gun under his seat after he was removed from the vehicle.

Police said May resisted officers who were handcuffing him, and an officer, David Rankin, had a major injury to his hand while taking May to the ground.

According to a police report, May tried kicking the officers and was yelling at passing drivers to record the incident.

After getting control of May and securing the gun, officers searched the vehicle. They reported finding 3.8 grams of suspected marijuana and a large quantity of cash, which police said May admitted belonged to him.

He was arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, assault and failure to comply with an officer.

Two passengers were released at the scene.