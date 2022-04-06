BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio, (WKBN) – An officer had to get checked out at the hospital and a man was arrested after a Walmart return went wrong in Trumbull County.

According to a police report, Philip Barlett, 40, said it was poor customer service that made him angry inside the Walmart on Milleniumum Boulevard in Bazetta Township Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to the store about 6:19 p.m. on reports of an unruly customer.

When officers arrived, they saw Barlett talking to a manager in the electronics department. They say before that, Barlett was yelling at employees and “acting aggressive” about his “perceived lack of quality customer service,” witnesses told police.

It all revolved around a return that Barlett was trying to make, the report stated. He was asked to come back when he calmed down, according to the report.

Police asked Barlett numerous times to leave, but he did not comply and refused to identify himself, the report stated. Instead, he resisted officers until they finally handcuffed him and took him outside to a police cruiser, the report stated.

During the incident, a Bazetta officer injured his hand and went to the hospital to get checked out while Barlett was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.