Officer at Trumbull Correctional Institution dies of COVID-19

DeWine mentioned the deaths of two guards who worked in the state's prison system

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer at the Trumbull Correctional Institution (TCI) in Leavittsburg has died from COVID-19.

The deaths of Officer Mark Jones, from TCI, and Steven Cooke, from the Dayton Correctional Institution, were mentioned by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during his coronavirus briefing on Monday.

DeWine went on to say that because of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, state workers that were scheduled to return from working remotely in January will not and that their return to work has been put on hold.

DeWine pleaded for Ohioans to take mitigation efforts seriously for those that have to be on the job during the pandemic.

We must do everything we can right now to slow down the transmission of the virus and the potential contact people may have. For state employees, we initially planned to have employees begin to return to work in early January, but we are now putting a hold on that. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 30, 2020

More headlines from WKBN.com: