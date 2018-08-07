Officer, ambulance company help Warren man whose wheelchair was stolen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - An elderly Warren man now has a new wheelchair after his wheelchair was stolen overnight.

It happened at a home on Idylwild Street NW.

The 79-year-old man called 911 to report that someone had taken his wheelchair from his yard, saying he can't get around well without it.

After speaking with the man, the police officer who responded wanted to help.

Dispatchers contacted employees at Med Star Ambulance who were more than willing to donate one of their spare wheelchairs.

"He has a lot of health problems. He's disabled, doesn't have any funding, and that some people decided to steal something that didn't belong to them really touched us that we felt the need to help out," said Thomas Young, operations manager at Med Star.

The officer delivered the wheelchair to the man Tuesday morning.