YOUNGSTOWN. Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant facing dereliction of duty charges for failing to follow through on child abuse or sexual assault investigations pleaded not guilty Friday at his arraignment in municipal court.

Visiting Judge Mark Frost accepted the pleas from Lt. Brian Flynn, who faces 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. A pretrial date has been set for 2 p.m. Jan. 13.

The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Flynn, who was head of the unit in the department that investigates crimes against children, is accused of failing to follow through on several investigations between November 2020 and February 2021.

City officials said Flynn was given tips by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit but never followed through. He has been on paid administrative leave since March 25, 2021.

One of the cases referred to Flynn was ultimately taken over by federal prosecutors. The defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Under state law, an officer can not be placed on leave without pay unless they are charged with a felony. Flynn remains on leave. He has been with the department since 1998.