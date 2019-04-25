Office for county veterans service officers expected to open soon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The first full-time office for the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers will soon be operating.

The office is located in the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building in Cleveland.

The president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, Herm Breuer, is also the director of the Trumbull County Veterans Services. He said the national organization has been around for 30 years and there are more than 1,800 members who work every day to help veterans.

He said their workload has grown significantly.

"Our organization is primarily focused on those county veterans service officers, the ones who are out in the community day in and day out, working with veterans hand-in-hand," said Breuer.

The office is expected to be up and running within the next few weeks.