YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Fire Department is battling a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a vacant house fire at the intersection of Cooper Road and Murray Road just after 7 a.m.

The off-ramp to I-680 is now closed.

Crews did not report any injuries.

Crews are also unsure of the cause of the fire.

