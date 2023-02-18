WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A local fire department is warning people after the third recent crash occurred in front of their building, this time involving an off-duty firefighter.

According to a Facebook post from the Warren Township Fire Department, an off-duty firefighter/paramedic was rear ended just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday while he was pulling into the fire station’s parking lot on the 4700 block of West Market Street.

The firefighter had his turn signal on and was slowing down when he was rear-ended.

According to the post, this crash is the third crash in front of the station recently and the second involving firefighting personnel.

The firefighter and the other driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.