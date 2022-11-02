YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Report said an off-duty police officer working security early Wednesday at a South Side bar detained a man at gunpoint who pointed a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at someone.

Kieonte Walker, 19, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of inducing panic and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said the officer was working security at the King’s Court, 3229 South Ave., the former Coconut Grove, when a fight broke out at about 2:25 a.m. in the parking lot.

When the officer went to break up the fight, a second fight broke out and a woman shouted, “he has a gun.”

The officer looked and saw Walker in the backseat of a car with an AR-15 pointed at someone. Reports said the officer got behind a car, drew his weapon, and ordered Walker to drop his gun, which he did.

After Walker dropped the gun, he ran to South Avenue, where police say he was caught by an officer and taken into custody.

Reports said the rifle was loaded.