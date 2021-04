ODOT reports almost 50 plows were hit during this snow and ice season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is sharing pictures of a plow truck that was rear-ended.

It happened on I-77 Friday night in Summit County, according to ODOT.

It’s a scene its drivers know all too well.

ODOT reports almost 50 plows were hit during this snow and ice season.

ODOT is now reminding drivers to put down the distractions and drive responsibility.