ODOT treats roads, offers drivers tips during first snowfall

(WKBN) — Sunday marked the first snowfall of the year, and ODOT is out on the roads keeping them safe for drivers.

They have more than 15 plows out Sunday in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The morning crews were in both counties treating the roads with brine they make in-house, all to get ahead of snow that started early afternoon.

ODOT said pavement temperatures were still above freezing so now isn’t really sticking to the roads, but once the temperature drops snow can start to accumulate.

Driving in the snow again take a bit of getting used to, but ODOT District Four Public Information Officer Ray Marsch has some tips.

“If you see our crews out there, please give them plenty of room to work. We always say it but don’t crowd the plow and that’s true. Give our drivers plenty of room to work, keep them safe so they can keep you safe,” Marsch said.

He also recommended leaving the house earlier in the morning to give yourself plenty of time on the road.

He said ODOT is still hiring seasonal drivers for anyone interested.