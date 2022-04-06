CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- ODOT will unveil it’s construction program for Northeast Ohio for 2022 Wednesday morning.

It’s investing nearly $2 billion for over 800 projects throughout the state.

We don’t know too much about the exact plans for our area. Those will be announced later Wednesday morning.

ODOT says 95 cents of every dollar will be spent on preserving existing infrastructure. The projects include over 600 bridges and more than 7,500 of pavement. To give perspective, that’s enough to cover the distance from Columbus to London and back.

It’s also launching over 200 projected to improve safety on the roads. Officials say while traffic is still below prepandemic levels, it continues to increase.

ODOT is unveiling its plans at its Canfield garage for District 4 which is Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. District 11 in Columbiana County will be at the Tappan Lake Marina. Both are from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All ODOT construction guidelines can be found here.