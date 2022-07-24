CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is starting a new initiative to help clean up roads across the state and are looking for some help from local businesses.

The new litter control program by ODOT is underway. A few weeks ago, they posted the first sponsor-a-highway signage in northeast Ohio.

The program allows businesses and groups to fund litter removal service along a one-mile, one-way segment of state highways.

In return, ODOT puts up signs with the name of the business and group.

The program is not funded by the state, it is solely up to the groups who sponsor the highway to pay.

Business or groups are required to clean the segments once per month.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks says this program is similar to the already in place adopt a highway which is only with volunteer groups along a two-mile stretch.

He says the two programs will complement each other well.

First News has reached out to our local ODOT districts. There are no sponsored highways in the Valley as of right now.

Fore more information, visit the ODOT website.