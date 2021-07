COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers should be prepared to take a detour when traveling a state route in Columbiana County.

Route 45 will be closed for a week starting August 11.

It is expected to reopen August 18.

ODOT construction crews will be closing a stretch of the road for routine culvert repair. Cones will be set up on Route 45, approximately 1.5 miles north of State Route 7.

The road will be entirely closed to traffic. For more, visit ohgo.com.